Is the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement (the "new North American Fair Trade Agreement") really about “trade?” Somehow its promoters failed to mention:
Article 23.9 of the USMCA, which says each country “shall implement policies… to protect workers against employment discrimination on the basis of sex (including… sexual orientation [and] gender identity).” Is USMCA about the LGBT agenda?
Article 23 of USMCA commits member nations to follow the International Labor Organization’s “Declaration on Social Justice for a Fair Globalization.” Did you hear that on the news?
Article 17.5: declaring that “No [nation] shall adopt or maintain… a measure that… imposes a limitation on… the total number of natural persons that may be employed in a particular financial service sector… in the form of numerical quotas or the requirement of an economic needs test,” along with Article 23.8: mandating that countries “shall ensure that migrant workers are protected under its labor laws, whether they are national or non-nationals.” Is USMCA is about the open borders agenda?
Or how about Article 26, establishing a North American Competitiveness Committee dedicated to enhancing the “competitiveness of the North American economy”? So, North America, not America first? Enough.
Call U.S. Rep. Greg Gianforte at (202)-225-3121 and U.S. Sens. Steve Daines and Jon Tester at (202)-224-3121 and ask that they reject the USMCA.
Michael Morgan,
Columbus