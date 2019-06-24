NorthWestern Energy employee Lori St. Aubin (guest column, June 12) repeated NWE’s questionable claim that “the current net metering rate doesn’t reflect [the] whole cost” of service provided to customers with rooftop solar. Studies by experts, not hired by NWE, show current rates do cover the cost of service.
NWE’s 40% discounted rate for employees “doesn’t reflect [the] whole cost” of service.
As a new owner of rooftop solar, Aubin is “grandfathered” and will not pay the exorbitant “demand charge” other Montanans installing rooftop solar would pay.
An “average” NWE customer, who installs solar producing half his electricity, may be surprised that NWE gets most of the benefit from his investment. NWE’s proposed rate for rooftop solar customers pretends to provide net metering, but the punitive demand charge wipes out expected benefits. His bill may be the same as if he donated his exported kilowatt-hours to NWE, and later purchased them back for full price. This is not net metering, and not equitable.
NWE’s demand charge has nothing to do with rooftop solar or net metering. The demand charge will not correct alleged inequities between customers — it will cause inequities.
Ask the Public Service Commission to disapprove NWE’s rate proposal (PSC_utilitycomment@mt.gov).
Dick Walton,
Billings