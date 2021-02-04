 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Ask your representatives to stop SB140

Ask your representatives to stop SB140

{{featured_button_text}}

SB140 proposes scrapping Montana's Judicial Commission, repealing a system of input from a lay and legal panel re judiciary nominees, and concentrates this power with the governor. Anyone familiar with the stranglehold that political money and power had on past Montana politics should be suspect of this change.

The Montana Supreme Court tried to block the influence of political money in objections to Citizens United but were rebutted by the US Supreme Court.

The Montana Court has so far blocked attacks on stream access from wealthy landowners, so access opponents now see the Court makeup as key to overturning stream access. It’s no coincidence that Governor Gianforte sued over access regarding his property in 2009(and lost), and that Lt. Governor Juras has written law reviews about property owners' "right to exclude" access. (Juras’ uncle, Jack Galt, sued in the 1980’s, seeking to declare Montana’s stream access laws unconstitutional).

SB140 is an anti-democratic solution to a non-existent problem. Ask your representatives to stop SB140 and allow participation of Montanans in judicial appointments. Their judicial decisions will affect public access, one of the tenets of life here, and a backbone of our tourist economy.

Timothy Sherry,

Billings

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Stop claiming election fraud
Letters

Stop claiming election fraud

The Montana League of Women Voters calls on Congressman Rosendale to acknowledge the November election was not fraudulent and that Joe Biden i…

Bills bent on bashing unions
Letters

Bills bent on bashing unions

I am urging all hardworking citizens of Montana to say "no" to House Bill 168 and Senate Bill 89. Both refer to the Right to Work legislation …

Sportsmen beware of SB143
Letters

Sportsmen beware of SB143

Montana voters passed I-161 in 2010 to limit guaranteed outfitter tags. The current legislature (sponsor Jason Ellsworth (R) SD 43) has introd…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News