SB140 proposes scrapping Montana's Judicial Commission, repealing a system of input from a lay and legal panel re judiciary nominees, and concentrates this power with the governor. Anyone familiar with the stranglehold that political money and power had on past Montana politics should be suspect of this change.

The Montana Supreme Court tried to block the influence of political money in objections to Citizens United but were rebutted by the US Supreme Court.

The Montana Court has so far blocked attacks on stream access from wealthy landowners, so access opponents now see the Court makeup as key to overturning stream access. It’s no coincidence that Governor Gianforte sued over access regarding his property in 2009(and lost), and that Lt. Governor Juras has written law reviews about property owners' "right to exclude" access. (Juras’ uncle, Jack Galt, sued in the 1980’s, seeking to declare Montana’s stream access laws unconstitutional).

SB140 is an anti-democratic solution to a non-existent problem. Ask your representatives to stop SB140 and allow participation of Montanans in judicial appointments. Their judicial decisions will affect public access, one of the tenets of life here, and a backbone of our tourist economy.

Timothy Sherry,

Billings

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0