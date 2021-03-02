Assault on rights of working people

The Montana legislature’s assault on the rights of working people continued this past Friday, when the GOP voted down a Democratic proposal that would have raised the minimum wage, gradually, to $12 per hour.

More than 135,000 Montanans currently earn less than this amount. A full-time worker would make about $25,000 per year at $12 per hour. Even this would be less than the federal poverty level for a family of four. At the current minimum wage, the same worker would earn about $18,000, just over the poverty level for a family of two. These figures are based on a 40-hour work week, with no time off for vacation or sick leave.

The party line is that it would be too expensive for small businesses to pay their workers “so much.” This excuse ignores the positive effects of enabling people to spend more in their communities, which in turn would help local businesses.

Meanwhile, Republicans also have been moving steadily toward enactment of so-called “Right to Work” legislation, which will be debated on the House floor on Tuesday.

If you voted GOP because you thought these representatives care about everyday folks, think again. Let them know by calling (406) 444-4800.

Mary DeNevi,

Missoula

