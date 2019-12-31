Today in the Missoulian, I read and sympathized with the Montana Indigenous perspective on “assimilation” as expressed by Corey Stapleton’s post over the weekend.
According to the dictionary, to “assimilate” means “the process of taking in and fully understanding information or ideas.” There is no designation as to whose information or ideas that must be blended into the “cultural and economic stew.” There is also a question of how to cook the “stew.”
Unfortunately, Stapleton is from the old school who thinks that all spoils go to the victor, that is, the one with the most firepower. This is also the thinking of the Israel far-right Likud Party, headed by Netanyahu.
You have free articles remaining.
To be blunt, the white European model for many enterprises, traditionally from white rule, have major flaws. The current climate emergency is the glaring example of poor assimilation of indigenous environmental strategy and methods by the invading white Europeans — those people who took over the continent by force, i.e., had the most fire-power. Whites used the food plants developed by the native people but did not follow the farming methods established over thousands of years of innovation. It is deficient white assimilation.
Erwin Curry,
Missoula