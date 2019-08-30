Re: "In the face of death, the party of a lifetime," Aug. 27.
Caution: Potential for abuse abounds with laws allowing euthanasia.
All of the existing Oregon model death laws can be exercised before the family knows which enables predatory corporations and others.
According to Oregon state reports, nearly 20% change their mind but are processed to death anyway to satisfy the facilitators.
Twenty five to 72% of man-made premature deaths are not peaceful and quick, according to a study by Bill Gallerizzo.
This is nothing to celebrate but to grieve.
Anne Hanson, MD, says:
“Yes, seriously concerning. He has a family history of suicide and a past history of suicide attempts, but odds are he was never referred for a psych eval. HIV has known effects on cognition and mood, but that was probably completely disregarded. I can't even imagine being another resident in that facility, knowing that the facility cheered on people who killed themselves and that the residents themselves were encouraging others to die. Sounds like the plot to a bad horror film. But it's real.”
Thankfully no one has the license to kill in Montana.
Bradley Williams,
president,
Montanans Against
Assisted Suicide,
(MTaas.org),
Hamilton