In response to William H. Clarke's letter of March 13:
The existing Oregon model euthanasia laws need amending. We have seen enough. Just this week Arkansas and New Mexico have rejected these frivolous policies. Montana is next.
All is not well where assisted suicide is legal. There is documented abuse; see the Thomas Middleton Oregon case where he may have been killed via the Oregon policy for his assets. A public policy failure. Now is the time to amend existing covert euthanasia policies that allow 1 in 5 to be forced after changing their minds.
Amendments would include requiring a witness to the self administration, restore the illegality of falsifying the death certificate require the posting of the poison applied in the medical record for the sake of good stewardship for future studies, register organ/tissue trafficking, reveal commissions paid to the corporate facilitators and keep all records for transparent public safety policy.
These Oregon model bills do not assure our choice and ignore our choice by empowering predatory corporations over us.
“Yes” on House Bill 284 to ban euthanasia and its companions from Montana.
Bradley Williams,
president,
Montanans Against
Assisted Suicide
(MTaas.org),
Hamilton