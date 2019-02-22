Respectfully responding to Nancy Byington’s letter of Feb. 22 quoting concept polling on legalizing euthanasia:
Yes, understand that 60 percent of Montanans favor the concept until they read the language of the euthanasia bills, which dishonors the individual and empowers predatory corporations and others.
We learned this by one-on-one interviewing Montanans for 70 days at information booths across the state.
After they read the language, then 95 percent of the 60 percent say: “I’m not for that!” They are not for allowing predatory heirs and facility staff to initiate and finalize the killing before the family knows. And all involved receive instant immunity from investigations.
Again, the legalizing euthanasia laws are emotionally sold as something for the individual but are written to benefit corporations, the administrative state of the medical industrial complex at the expense of the individual’s choices.
Read the bills introduced and rejected in Montana in 2011, 2013 and 2015. They were rejected by Disability Rights Montana because they discriminated against us individuals.
Preserve individual freedoms by voting "yes" on House Bill 284.
Bradley Williams,
president,
Montanans Against Assisted Suicide,
(MTaas.org),
Hamilton