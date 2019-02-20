Dear Eric Kress:
In your guest column of Feb. 20 in the Missoulian, your description of a Utopian death does not square with the Oregon reports that only 2 percent of the lethal events were attended by the prescribing physician or medical staff. Or that 20 percent were likely forced involuntary euthanasia, along with 30 percent who received a script but did not use it.
You still claim that two doctors are required even though your bills provided that the first doctor may waive the second. As long as the euthanasia laws do not require an ordinary witness to the so-called self-administration, they empower predatory corporations and others and eviscerate our individual choices.
When death certificates are falsified and instant immunity from investigations is given in the current climate of promiscuous medical standards, your assurances ring hollow.
Preserve individual choices by banning euthanasia in Montana by passing House Bill 284.
Bradley Williams,
president,
Montanans Against Assisted Suicide,
(MTaas.org),
Hamilton