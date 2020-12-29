Astonishing list of Trump's acts

Astonishing!
With his sordid New York City background, with no qualifications other than reality TV, which were deemed sufficient, and with his third wife of questionable background:
• Donald Trump was given a major political party endorsement
• He won the Electoral College (2016)
• He was not forced to suspend business interests while in office
• Lost count of his lies in office; over 20,000
• Coddled every world dictator, badmouthed allies
• Was impeached easily in U.S. House, on only two counts of many possible impeachable offenses
• Was allowed to pick countless judges
• Spent over $130 million on golf in four years, his own courses
• Clear psychopathy ruled a pandemic non-response
• Yet was still able to get 73 million votes in 2020
• Called for the overthrow of a fair election even with an appreciable loss, aided by the help of 230 supporting Republicans
• Was able to rake in nearly a quarter of a billion dollars from small donations after a clear popular and electoral defeat
• Is still a factor in a major political party, and may stay that way into the future
Still — very — astonishing!
Erwin Curry,
Missoula