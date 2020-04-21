At Big Dipper - a poem

Because the world as we knew it was ending, we both got another ice cream cone.
We each finished our first, briefly considered leaving, as is normal going-out-for-ice-cream protocol, then got in line for another.
If there were ever any rules, there certainly aren't any now.
Regarding ice cream,
Regarding the little things
And the big things
And everything in between
These are the days after the horse races have ended,
After the jockeys have gone home
And the horses stand tossing their manes in the shafts of moonlight that stream in through the cracks around the stable door.
And there is food to refuel for whatever tomorrow will bring,
And there is rest.
These are the days we get a second ice cream cone.
And these are the days we all stand tossing our manes in the moonlight and wondering what comes next.
Someday when the world is settled in its newness, we will go out for ice cream. We will sit at a red picnic table and savor our first cones
And then perhaps
we'll get another.
Sarah Anderson,
Missoula
