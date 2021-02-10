 Skip to main content
Athletes vaccinated ahead of vulnerable

Yay for another feel-good story out of the University of Montana, “UM moves vulnerable students to front of vaccine line,” in which the Grizzly basketball players, among others, are getting shots before anyone else.

I get it, people of color are disproportionately affected, and the Missoulian does a nice job of selectively choosing the data from the study they quote, conducted by AMP Research Lab. That study does indeed show higher death rates overall for Black and Indigenous groups than whites, but (conveniently ignored) lower rates among Latinos and Asians (also people of color) than whites. Further, the AMP study, while consistently stressing its “age adjusted” data, doesn't in fact show any age range data at all.

Given that we have been led to believe that the elderly, regardless of racial classification, are the most vulnerable, and the death rate steadily decreases as you look at younger age ranges, again regardless of race, I find it hard to believe that 20-year-old athletes of any race are at a greater risk of COVID death than my 85-year-old mother who, literally, cannot get a shot to save her life.

Jeff Koch,

Missoula

