In reading Walter McNutt’s (online-only) letter attacking U.S. Rep. Greg Gianforte, I was reminded that Montana government is reflective of the Washington, D.C., “swamp” that President Trump is attempting to clean up!
I have not been able to find confirmation from people attending any of Gianforte’s events concerning McNutt’s claims that Gianforte proposed a “30% tax cut” and spending for state programs when he is elected governor.
McNutt’s wild claims that a Governor Gianforte would make huge cuts to state funding for education, health care, senior citizen services, local government and the prison system has no factual basis and is a typical liberal attack. I do not find McNutt’s distortions of facts surprising since I personally served in both the Montana Senate and House for 10 years with this former legislator from Sidney.
You have free articles remaining.
During those legislative sessions, McNutt joined a small faction of “left-leaning Republicans” as a principle supporter of the Democrat agenda programs, continually voting against his Republican legislative members. His voting record supporting Democrat Party partisan legislation ranged from 23% to 42% of the partisan Democrat bills providing the votes to help Gov. Brian Schweitzer pass his expansion of the government bureaucracy and increase regulations. During his eight years in the House, McNutt voted against his fellow Republicans on the average 31% of the time. This Republican support of Democrat programs during the last 16 years has grown government and severely hurt our state economy.
It is important that a non-politician, successful businessman who has no interest in personal financial gains like Gianforte be elected to clean up the Helena mess which has been continually growing since 2005, and misinformation like that from McNutt must be answered.