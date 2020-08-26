Attack on Romano showed lack of integrity

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Missoula's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

I am shocked and sickened this morning after reading Joe Dooling's (Aug. 25) attack on Melissa Romano, candidate for superintendent of public instruction.

How far "below the belt" is this Republican leader willing to punch? Disgusting! To attempt to tarnish the solid reputation of a Montana Teacher of the Year because she is one of the many people in Montana experiencing the pain of a family member's addiction shows no class, and certainly no compassion.

Romano is one of the most qualified candidates seeking to lead the state's education system that we have seen for a long time.

Regarding your statement about her husband's teaching license: "would she give him back his license and allow a convicted felon to be back in charge of elementary school students?" Get your facts straight. Under Montana law, the superintendent has no authority over the reinstatement of a teaching license. That decision is only under the authority of the State Board of Public Education. Knowing Romano's integrity, I know that she would recuse herself from even making a recommendation.

Integrity, Joe Dooling, is what your letter demonstrates is lacking in you.