 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Attack on Romano showed lack of integrity

Attack on Romano showed lack of integrity

{{featured_button_text}}

I am shocked and sickened this morning after reading Joe Dooling's (Aug. 25) attack on Melissa Romano, candidate for superintendent of public instruction.

How far "below the belt" is this Republican leader willing to punch? Disgusting! To attempt to tarnish the solid reputation of a Montana Teacher of the Year because she is one of the many people in Montana experiencing the pain of a family member's addiction shows no class, and certainly no compassion.

Romano is one of the most qualified candidates seeking to lead the state's education system that we have seen for a long time.

Regarding your statement about her husband's teaching license: "would she give him back his license and allow a convicted felon to be back in charge of elementary school students?" Get your facts straight. Under Montana law, the superintendent has no authority over the reinstatement of a teaching license. That decision is only under the authority of the State Board of Public Education. Knowing Romano's integrity, I know that she would recuse herself from even making a recommendation.

Integrity, Joe Dooling, is what your letter demonstrates is lacking in you.

Teri Wing,

Missoula

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Outrage at UM's decision
Letters

Outrage at UM's decision

I am outraged at the University’s decision to mandate a two-day, in-person orientation, which was entirely comprised of content that could hav…

Masks are for everyone's safety
Letters

Masks are for everyone's safety

While getting blood drawn I spoke with a Hamilton nurse about the efficacy of wearing a face-mask during the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic. The nu…

Democrats do not fix anything
Letters

Democrats do not fix anything

We can't afford to put Bullock in the Senate. You may think he's doing a good job for Montana (I don't), but that in no way translates to what…

Keep MCPS band program
Letters

Keep MCPS band program

Missoula County Public Schools has a long tradition of strong and vibrant arts programs, the instrumental music being the one I’m most familia…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News