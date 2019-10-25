After reading the Missoulian article from Oct. 22 regarding the City Council election, questions and answers from Ward 4 candidates, it is clear to me that there is one candidate, Alan Ault, who is bringing fresh concepts and ideas for Missoula's biggest problems. Whereas the other candidate, Amber Sherrill, seems to be on the same path we have been on: another rubber stamp for Mayor John Engen.
Enough should be enough. We urgently need another path to the future here in Missoula. Alan Ault should be a winner in Ward 4 by a landslide. This will not happen without voter turnout.
Do your civic duty: vote. One way or another, participate in your future. You can make things happen, but only by voting. One last word: vote!
John Dorazi,
issoula