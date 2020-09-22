Austin Knudsen has not helped his constituents

I live in northeastern Montana near Scobey. Austin Knudsen was my representative for eight years, four as the most powerful person in the Legislature as Speaker. The western half of Daniels county has over half its land owned by the state. The state used to pay an "in lieu" payment to the county to make up for property taxes they don’t pay. Not anymore, as the local taxpayer make up the difference. Through time the "in lieu" payment disappeared. Knudsen did nothing to help bring back some equalization to the area, especially as Speaker. Poor representation. Senator Lang finally got about 20% paid back but that has ended and we are back to zero. The federal government does pay "in lieu" taxes to the counties for their federal lands. Austin has not helped his constituents' tax situation in Daniels County for over 10 years. His cutting taxes does not always mean lower taxes for you. Also, his denial of medicaid help only cuts the hospitals reimbursement and causes a loss. If you are a veteran and want to go to Veterans Park near Culbertson, don’t, as his family has denied access.