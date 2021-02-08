 Skip to main content
Automotive racket Earth's destruction

Bruce Russell Sr. had a letter printed (Dec. 1) waxing nostalgic about the days of President Eisenhower, when the interstate highway system got the green light so he could conveniently motor his "insolent chariot" (Ralph Nader's term) at 60 miles an hour.

The automotive society is the destruction of the Earth. It's expensive, inefficient, polluting and dangerous.

Addiction to petroleum causes horrible wars! Production and transport of "crude" causes gargantuan disasters like the "slicks" of the Exxon Valdez tanker disaster and the blow out of the Deepwater Horizon platform.

If the "movers and shakers" had a lick of sense, they wold have demanded state-of-the-art maglev trains, which travel 275 miles an hour with rails in the median strips of highways and shuttle buses from stations to the sticks.

This should have started when the OPEC Arab oil embargo occurred in 1973. But no, we're stuck with the automotive racket, paying for cars, fuel, insurance repairs, citations, hospital and funeral costs.

Oh, for the good old days! It was burgers and fries and cherry pies. Ignorance is bliss.

Lee Onishuk,

Missoula

 

