Avenues to block Trump from office

Donald Trump and Rudolph Giuliani are leaders of a seditious conspiracy to subvert the 2020 U.S. presidential election. That conspiracy was active several months before the Nov. 3 election; it became more aggressive by mid-November and throughout December; it lied frequently and solicited fraud to benefit DJT. Trump and Giuliani incited an insurrectionary mob to violently attack the U.S. Congress on Jan. 6.

Three phrases summarize discussion about political punishment of Trump: demand resignation, invoke 25th, impeach. However, another Constitutional clause can prevent Donald Trump becoming president again.

Section 4 of the 14th Amendment says anybody who has taken an oath to support the U.S. Constitution and who subsequently "engaged in insurrection" will be disqualified from any U.S. office.

I urge the U.S. Congress to censure President Donald John Trump now for acts "deserving of exceptional dishonor"; if the House also approves a bill of impeachment, then defer Senate trial until July 2021 or later. In the first half of this year, Congress must devote its attention and our country's resources to current crises (health, economy) and transition to new a administration (Cabinet nominees).