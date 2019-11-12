Florence School bond one year later:
Well, I unfortunately just read the Florence newsletter, AKA "lie to the public." In it, Florence-Carlton School District Superintendent Bud Scully writes about the bond and crows that "we haven't used a penny yet, so we are making interest."
Obviously Scully is a product of Common Core. It's in a bank collecting interest. Great. Oh, wait. You took the money so aren't you paying for it? If not, please give the name of the loaning bank; I need a loan like this.
Your pathetic account of the process proves all along what I and over 1,100 people feared. You all are ill qualified and do not know what you are doing. You state that you saved us money over and over. You and the out-of-district leeches are choking us. Oh wait, it's for the kids. Whose kids?
I sent you a simple six-question letter way before the bond was voted for. Still awaiting for my answers, Scully! I want to know this. With all your and others' ineptness, you didn't figure in fixtures, furniture and now the square footage is going to be larger. I am waiting for another bond: $9 million.
Richard Paris,
Florence