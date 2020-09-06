Awaiting clarification from church officials

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Missoula's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

I am following up on my letter from Aug. 5 regarding what I perceive to be a “witch hunt” targeting priests in my Catholic Church.

I was struck in reading the front-page Missoulian article from July 28, which described the allegations against Father Richard Perry, former pastor of St. Francis Xavier church, with very little corroborating evidence, that our previous pastor, Father Joseph Carver, had stated that Father Perry admitted to the most recent allegation of sexual impropriety, while the spokesperson from the church would not confirm that Father Perry had admitted wrongdoing. Conveniently, the church said that Father Carver could not be reached for comment. What? They don’t know where he went and how to reach him?

I subsequently contacted the church for his contact information and after a couple of days, they provided his e-mail. I wrote to Father Carver and asked that he clarify the discrepancy in the two reports for the Missoulian.

This was over a week ago and in spite of a follow-up communication from me to him reminding him how Father Perry not long ago had seen him through a similar damning allegation from which Father Carver was exonerated, he has not responded.

Tami Williams,

Missoula

