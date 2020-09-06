 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Awaiting clarification from church officials

Awaiting clarification from church officials

{{featured_button_text}}

I am following up on my letter from Aug. 5 regarding what I perceive to be a “witch hunt” targeting priests in my Catholic Church.

I was struck in reading the front-page Missoulian article from July 28, which described the allegations against Father Richard Perry, former pastor of St. Francis Xavier church, with very little corroborating evidence, that our previous pastor, Father Joseph Carver, had stated that Father Perry admitted to the most recent allegation of sexual impropriety, while the spokesperson from the church would not confirm that Father Perry had admitted wrongdoing. Conveniently, the church said that Father Carver could not be reached for comment. What? They don’t know where he went and how to reach him?

I subsequently contacted the church for his contact information and after a couple of days, they provided his e-mail. I wrote to Father Carver and asked that he clarify the discrepancy in the two reports for the Missoulian.

This was over a week ago and in spite of a follow-up communication from me to him reminding him how Father Perry not long ago had seen him through a similar damning allegation from which Father Carver was exonerated, he has not responded.

Tami Williams,

Missoula

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Biden, Bullock and broke
Letters

Biden, Bullock and broke

Vice President Joe Biden has said he will be the most progressive president since FDR. I agree. Senator Sanders said the radical ideas of the …

Mixed messages on face masks
Letters

Mixed messages on face masks

In Missoula, the health department is saying only cloth face coverings are OK, except for when eating. I must order my food with a mask, but c…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News