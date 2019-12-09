I would like to congratulate Kami Kirchberg and John Ilgenfritz on earning the 2019 Abby M. Zent Service Recognition Award for their tireless efforts in community service.
Kami Kirchberg’s dedicated service to Montana began with the Montana Children’s Trust Fund as an AmeriCorps VISTA and continued through a term as a VISTA Leader and beyond to her current work with the Blue Cross Blue Shield Care Van Program.
John Ilgenfritz’s experience as an AmeriCorps VISTA instilled in him the need for dedicated community service in America. Since then he has continued to serve his community in numerous ways, from his time with the Commission on Community Service to public awareness events.
Each of them received recognition at the 2019 Serve Montana Symposium with a plaque and a monetary award.
The 2020 Abby M. Zent Service Recognition Award is open for nominations until Dec. 31. To qualify, the nominee must be an alumnus of AmeriCorps, AmeriCorps VISTA, or currently serving with Senior Corps. For more information please visit serve.mt.gov.
Karen and Leroy Zent,
Helena