Back bill to protect Badger-Two Med

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Missoula's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

As a Montanan, a fan of wild places, and a public land enthusiast, I support the Blackfeet proposal to designate the Badger-Two Medicine a Cultural Heritage Area.

This proposal supports the values of Montanans. Like many, I fill my freezer from our public lands, be it with deer, pronghorn or huckleberries. This proposal would guarantee public access for these vital activities as well as protect the big, wild country where our wildlife thrive.

In addition to protecting the wild country that we all love, what is most exciting is that this proposal honors the voice of the Blackfeet in protecting culturally significant lands. It’s high time to embrace the cultural legacies of Native American tribes like the Blackfeet in public land management. There are very practical reasons to protect this landscape, too — wild country provides clean water for local communities and economies.

Protecting the Badger-Two Medicine is about protecting Montana’s hunting and fishing heritage and ensuring that these places are here for future generations. Thank you, Senator Tester, for introducing the Badger Two Medicine Protection Act. I hope to see the entire rest of the delegation get behind, and help pass this bill.

Wesley Swaffar,

Missoula

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 1 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0