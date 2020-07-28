Back bill to protect Badger-Two Med

Back bill to protect Badger-Two Med

{{featured_button_text}}

As a Montanan, a fan of wild places, and a public land enthusiast, I support the Blackfeet proposal to designate the Badger-Two Medicine a Cultural Heritage Area.

This proposal supports the values of Montanans. Like many, I fill my freezer from our public lands, be it with deer, pronghorn or huckleberries. This proposal would guarantee public access for these vital activities as well as protect the big, wild country where our wildlife thrive.

In addition to protecting the wild country that we all love, what is most exciting is that this proposal honors the voice of the Blackfeet in protecting culturally significant lands. It’s high time to embrace the cultural legacies of Native American tribes like the Blackfeet in public land management. There are very practical reasons to protect this landscape, too — wild country provides clean water for local communities and economies.

Protecting the Badger-Two Medicine is about protecting Montana’s hunting and fishing heritage and ensuring that these places are here for future generations. Thank you, Senator Tester, for introducing the Badger Two Medicine Protection Act. I hope to see the entire rest of the delegation get behind, and help pass this bill.

Wesley Swaffar,

Missoula

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
1
0
0
0
0

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Masks do not work
Letters

Masks do not work

If Donald Trump mandated masks, would everyone roll over so easily and become the mouth-breathing zombies I see everywhere? We all know who yo…

It's really quite simple
Letters

It's really quite simple

The economy, no matter how robust, cannot and will not control the coronavirus. However, until the coronavirus is controlled and contained, th…

Trump manipulating the polls
Letters

Trump manipulating the polls

It would appear to most of us that Donald Trump is far behind in the political polls. But don’t forget he was behind in 2016 and won anyway. T…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News