Back-peddling does not excuse Daines

Senator Daines:

I see you finally showed some courage on Wednesday and decided to no longer support a political coup attempt by throwing out the legitimate votes of 20 million Americans. Oh yeah, this isn’t courage but a cynical attempt to save your political career as the rats abandon a sinking ship.

Any thoughtful voter can see right through you. For four years you have aided and abetted a narcissistic, lying president. By your complicit actions, you are just as responsible for the mayhem that occurred on Wednesday in the hallowed Congress of the United States, which had not been breached for 206 years.

Back-peddling after the fact does not excuse you. You will be forever remembered for your role in this insurrection and attempted coup. Shame on you! Long live our democracy and the will of the people. May the people’s votes always count.

Chris Scranton,

Stevensville

