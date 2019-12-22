This morning I read an article from the Canadian Broadcasting Corporation which chilled me and raised yet another concern over the Trump administration. Seems that some border guards on the northern border are behaving badly.
A recent Preclearance Agreement gives U.S. officials dangerously extended power on Canadian soil. The article mentioned the word "authoritarian” several times. There have been instances of Canadians critical of Donald Trump being denied access to the U.S. Clear racial profiling is documented.
For anyone who has visited a larger Canadian city, such as Winnipeg, one observes a widely diverse population. As fear comes to the Canadian who may have previously come regularly to northern towns in Montana, North Dakota, Idaho and Washington, as well as the remaining bordering states, to spend money, one would expect that such travel will naturally decrease.
Certain employees of the businesses in Canada who buy $692 million in Montana exports (2018) may not feel comfortable crossing the border for business. One would expect that the smaller towns along Montana’s 545-mile Canadian border may feel some impact already.
We cannot afford to impair the weak rural Montana economy by unneeded and counterproductive behavior and policies.
Erwin Curry,
Missoula