'Bad cop' killing was rare incident

I’m tired of being lied to by the media, Hollywood celebrities, professional athletes and Democratic politicians who say we live in a country of widespread systemic racism. Yes, a bad cop committed a crime and deserves punishment, but to claim that this is a symptom of a pervasive nationwide problem is absolutely wrong.

Although a black person was 2.45 times more likely than a white person to be shot and killed by police in 2015, this figure is well within what would be expected given racial differences in crime rates and likelihood to resist arrest.

From 2005 to 2014, blacks accounted for 40% of police killings, which means they were 4.46 times more likely than non-blacks to kill a police officer. During that same period, police killings of blacks accounted for about 4% of homicides of blacks. Police killings of unarmed blacks accounted for approximately 0.6% of homicides of blacks.

From 1980 to 2008, 93% of black homicide victims were killed by other blacks. Police shootings of unarmed blacks is a very small problem compared to black-on-black murder within the black community.

Facts matter. See Heather Mac Donald’s "The War on Cops" and Taleeb Starkes’ "Black Lies Matter."