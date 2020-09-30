Bad economy is Health Department and governor's fault

What awful situation that people are made homeless because of the Missoula Health Department and governor in the name of health and safety. Do the closures of shops also make your community angry? One way to deal with emotions is to channel them into action like refusing to serve said health officials/governor in your shops, cafes, bars. Why not black list, shun, a trespass order, excommunicate from churches another option even sue with help of a Tea Party legal group like ACLJ (American Center Law Justice) for the taking of your business by County Health/governor. It is the Health Department and governor's fault that people are homeless, lost jobs, bad economy. Punish officials for their actions most severely.