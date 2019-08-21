Bad news for all you who believe with all your heart that human CO2 emissions cause climate change. Sorry to tell you but all of you are wrong.
My peer-reviewed published scientific paper proves your theory is wrong. I know, you think your climate theory is correct. Your first error is you believe you can prove your theory is right. In science, no one can prove a theory is right, but we can prove a theory is wrong.
You think your claims of climate disasters prove your theory is correct. You are wrong because events do not prove their cause. My paper proves that natural CO2, not human CO2, causes the rise in atmospheric CO2. So natural CO2 emissions are responsible for all the climate change that you blame on our CO2 emissions.
Thousands of climate scientists now support my paper. If you are honest with yourself and others, you will make sure you understand my scientific paper. It is easy to read. I explain the physics and math, which is at high-school level.
Invite me and I will talk to your group. Truth is urgent. Contact me at ed@edberry.com and on edberry.com in Bigfork.
Edwin Berry, Bigfork