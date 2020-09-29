Bad time for higher taxes

After seeing the article in the Sept. 24 paper concerning the Mountain Line bus service, I can see that Mountain Line manager Corey Aldridge has no problem following the mayor's tax-and-spend policy.

I realize that he is a city employee with all the benefits that come with it. But I am disabled, on a fixed income, and sure as heck cannot afford another $80-plus a year in taxes.

I know the mayor was sure tooting his own horn when the new budget went through with no new taxes. The only way that happened was the hiking of other fees, such as wastewater, etc.

With the pandemic and epic unemployment, now is not the time to be raising taxes. And any reasonable person should be able to see that. It looks all that Aldridge can see is an agenda.

Michael Wheeler,

Clinton

