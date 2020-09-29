 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Bad time for higher taxes

Bad time for higher taxes

{{featured_button_text}}

After seeing the article in the Sept. 24 paper concerning the Mountain Line bus service, I can see that Mountain Line manager Corey Aldridge has no problem following the mayor's tax-and-spend policy.

I realize that he is a city employee with all the benefits that come with it. But I am disabled, on a fixed income, and sure as heck cannot afford another $80-plus a year in taxes.

I know the mayor was sure tooting his own horn when the new budget went through with no new taxes. The only way that happened was the hiking of other fees, such as wastewater, etc.

With the pandemic and epic unemployment, now is not the time to be raising taxes. And any reasonable person should be able to see that. It looks all that Aldridge can see is an agenda.

Michael Wheeler,

Clinton

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
1
0
0
0
0

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Give honor to those due honor
Letters

Give honor to those due honor

In response to Senator Daines’ recent political ad regarding his involvement in the Yellowstone Gateway Protection Act, I would like to give “…

Rosendale has nothing to offer
Letters

Rosendale has nothing to offer

Maryland Matt Rosendale's latest ad offers nothing but fear mongering about Kathleen Williams. It's all Maryland Matt has to offer. He's been …

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News