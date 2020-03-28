Bad time to dismiss health-care workers

Bad time to dismiss health-care workers

{{featured_button_text}}

How is it in the middle of a national health emergency, with health supplies and health workers at a premium and considered a national treasure, Western Montana Clinic is laying off nurses and medical workers and support staff? And with no benefits!

Oh, I see — it is a business decision. Let them go where the work and the emergency are. Not a good look, docs. Our health-care workers should be honored, not laid off and tossed aside because they threaten your bottom line.

James Wood,

Missoula

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letters

CDC admits PCR test is useless

In my letter to the editor dated March 20, I laid out the reasons why no one should trust the polymerase chain reaction (PCR) to diagnose AIDS…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News