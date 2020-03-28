Bad time to dismiss health-care workers

How is it in the middle of a national health emergency, with health supplies and health workers at a premium and considered a national treasure, Western Montana Clinic is laying off nurses and medical workers and support staff? And with no benefits!

Oh, I see — it is a business decision. Let them go where the work and the emergency are. Not a good look, docs. Our health-care workers should be honored, not laid off and tossed aside because they threaten your bottom line.