Recently I was overjoyed to once again read a letter to the Missoulian by Bill Bakeberg (Nov. 9), and it was like hearing from a long-lost friend.
I recall occasional missives in the morning paper by Bakeberg, and his writings are particularly memorable from his unvarnished, hard-boiled and accurate analysis of the local, national and world situation.
There’s nobody who can quite “tell it like it is” with such uncanny eloquence as Bill Bakeberg!
I met Bakeberg on the street years ago and he seems to be a very private man. Bill Bakeberg, wherever you are, keeping writing in to keep us enlightened. Your contributions are essential to world meliorism.
Lee Onishuk,
Missoula