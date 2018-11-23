Try 3 months for $3
Recently I was overjoyed to once again read a letter to the Missoulian by Bill Bakeberg (Nov. 9), and it was like hearing from a long-lost friend.

I recall occasional missives in the morning paper by Bakeberg, and his writings are particularly memorable from his unvarnished, hard-boiled and accurate analysis of the local, national and world situation.

There’s nobody who can quite “tell it like it is” with such uncanny eloquence as Bill Bakeberg!

I met Bakeberg on the street years ago and he seems to be a very private man. Bill Bakeberg, wherever you are, keeping writing in to keep us enlightened. Your contributions are essential to world meliorism.

Lee Onishuk,

Missoula

