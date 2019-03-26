'Bad actor' Phil Baker, former chief financial officer fir Pegasus Gold, raped the land at Zortman Landusky, Basin Creek and Beal Mountain. He took the money (bonuses) and ran off, leaving the taxpayers of Montana with the cleanup bill.
Now Rep. Steve Gunderson wants a proposal (House Bill 722) to modify the "bad actor" statute within Montana's Metal Mine Reclamation Act to get his buddy Baker off the hook.
I was a miner for 38 years at the Lucky Friday Mine, Mullan, Idaho. We had our ups and downs but after Baker took over as Hecla's CEO it's all been down. The USW 5114 union at the Lucky Friday has been on strike for over 740 days because Baker and his cronies won't agree to a fair contract; they just offer a union-busting contract.
I'm for mining if it's done right. The right thing for Baker to do is pay up, resign from Hecla or stay out of Montana.
Ron Pearce,
Elmo