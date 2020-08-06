'Ballad of Uncle Sam' updated

RE: "The Ballad of Uncle Sam:" History may not repeat itself exactly but it does represent the failures of the past so we can get it right this time.
In 1939-40, sandwiched in time between the racist 1938 Kristallnacht attacks on Jews by fascist German Brownshirts, and the 1941 entry of America into World War II, Paul Robeson, an African-American baritone, sang a song about 19 types of Americans. It was so popular in the 1940 election that American soldiers celebrated their diversity on their way to fight Europe's white supremacists.
In '76 the sky was red
Thunder rumbling overhead,
That King George couldn't sleep in his bed,
And on that stormy morn,
Old Uncle Sam was born.
Yet in 1944, Gunnar Myrdal's classic study "An American Dilemma" found racism present and active on America's streets and byways. Paul Robeson was "blacklisted." "The Ballad of Uncle Sam" was suppressed. America's fundamental commitment to its ideal of equality faltered.
Today Trumpite paramilitaries chase Blacks in America's streets, denying them probable cause, assembly and speech rights, prompting this update:
In '21, Inauguration Day,
The White House tyrant intends to stay,
Though voted out every which way;
Go Away. You're warned!
Uncle Sam's re-born.
Bruce Russell,
Missoula
