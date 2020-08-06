'Ballad of Uncle Sam' updated

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Missoula's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

RE: "The Ballad of Uncle Sam:" History may not repeat itself exactly but it does represent the failures of the past so we can get it right this time.

In 1939-40, sandwiched in time between the racist 1938 Kristallnacht attacks on Jews by fascist German Brownshirts, and the 1941 entry of America into World War II, Paul Robeson, an African-American baritone, sang a song about 19 types of Americans. It was so popular in the 1940 election that American soldiers celebrated their diversity on their way to fight Europe's white supremacists.

In '76 the sky was red

Thunder rumbling overhead,

That King George couldn't sleep in his bed,

And on that stormy morn,

Old Uncle Sam was born.