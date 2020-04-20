Ballance has good judgment; Manzella doesn't

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-839-6397 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

For the last six years, I have served in the Montana House of Representatives with Nancy Ballance and Theresa Manzella. If there is one thing you should know: Ballance exercises good judgment and Manzella exercise bad judgment.

We are currently living through the worse pandemic in nearly 100 years. The COVID-19 virus is wreaking havoc on our state. Our schools are closed and people are losing their jobs. Ensuring that people have access to good healthcare has never been more important.

In the 2019 session, Ballance stood on the side of Montanans and supported House Bill 658, the Medicaid expansion bill. House Bill 658 provides health insurance to 80,000 Montanans and ensures our rural hospitals remain open.

However, if Manzella had her way, thousands of Montanans would be without health insurance in this time of crisis. The largest group of people utilizing Medicaid expansion are the working poor, the people stocking our groceries and cooking our food. Unlike Manzella, I don't think it is a good idea to have the people handling my food going without health insurance.