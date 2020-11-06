Ballots can be manipulated

Dino Rossi (R) ran for governor in Washington in 2004. After several recounts by the Democrats for Christine Gregoire, Rossi lost by 129 ballots. They kept bringing in boxes of ballots; no one knew where from.

A suit was filed: The Washington Supreme Court ruled all the recounts invalid. The Supreme Court also ruled she was already on the job, so she remained governor — and Rossi won but lost.

During the Gore-Bush battle in Florida, the same thing: demanding recounts, including boxes of “overlooked ballots.” Again, the courts threw out the recounts, declaring George Bush the winner. It was in the news.

A friend of my father’s was a Democratic team counter and told me how they modified the “chads” to void Bush votes and increase Al Gore votes, which, when added to the suddenly found ballots that were mostly for Gore, put Gore in the lead. She proudly told me that at the age of 82, she had been fired!

Can ballots be manipulated? Absolutely, and if they could do it 20 years ago, they can and will do it now. What is in it for them? Millions of dollars.

John Pidgeon,

Superior

