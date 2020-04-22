Balyeat's column interesting, encouraging

In support of the April 18 guest column by Joe Balyeat:

A very interesting insight to the COVID-19. It is encouraging to see your history using the very drugs the press and our U.S. Surgeon General condemned as useless with possible horrible side affects!

It's also interesting that the request for respirators has been overstated and they may be causing deaths. The hospitals in this state are not flooded with patients probably due to the "stay-at-home and call your doctor." Meanwhile, it is about to break our health care system.

Lee Goeres,

Missoula

