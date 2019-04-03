What a complete joke the campaign “reform" bill is. While touted by AP and the governor, the bill only addresses ending foreign contributions. Why does this bill not end all contributions from outside Montana?
While Montana restricts its own citizens to $8,850 for donations to statewide offices, in the 2018 election U.S. Sen. Jon Tester received $21 million to defeat his opponent (who raised 1/4 that). Where is the investigation into that?
Montana has 1 million people, including infants and children, so that means Senator Tester raised $21,000 for every man, woman and child in the state of Montana. Seventy seven percent came from outside Montana, and we should end this outrage with a bill to ban all out-of-state money, not just foreign.
If you are curious who else gets elected by money outside his/her own state, confirm this at OpenSecrets.org.
Let’s demand out-of-state money stays out of Montana.
Nick Chickering,
Whitefish