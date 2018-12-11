In his Nov. 19 column, Pat Connell blames the U.S. Forest Service for Montana’s massive fires. He notes that burnt-out headwaters have shrunk important late-season water flow to nothing. He doesn’t mention that if beavers weren’t trapped out, the headwaters would be wetlands, natural firebreaks that nurture and protect wildlife and also provide year-round creek flows.
Instead, he complains that firefighters focus their efforts on wildland-urban interface instead of stopping fires in the inaccessible, drought-ridden high country. He doesn’t suggest how to do this. Natural solutions seem to get last consideration.
Before the fur trappers, beaver dams were strung along creeks every 500 feet in suitable habitat. After a century’s strict ban, today beaver trapping is unlimited. There are few beaver. Creeks run dry as millions of acre-feet of water are wasted annually. Money spent on fire recovery is astronomical.
The Forest Service must prioritize the reintroduction of beavers to recolonize drainages. Beaver wetlands support 80 percent of biodiversity. We need these water engineers to get to work recharging aquifers, cleansing water of sediment and pollutants, and creating firebreaks.
Please write your Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks commissioners at fwp.comm@mt.gov. It’s critical to ban recreational beaver trapping again.
Constance J. Poten,
Missoula