Well, that should be a slam-dunk!
However, I feel that's not far enough. A statewide ban on using wireless devices while driving is just common sense. (Though "hands-free" cell usage causes accidents, that should probably be allowed.)
Teens don't have the monopoly on "driving while stupid." I've seen many adults talking and texting while driving — on city streets, 80 mph on the highway, winding mountain roads and everywhere in between. More often than I care to recall, I've had to jam on my brakes to avoid having an accident with someone paying more attention to their phone than their driving.
Many would take a cellphone ban as an infringement of their rights, and they'd be right.
However, their rights stop when they infringe upon my rights to be able to drive safely. We have statutes against smoking in public places (I don't need your right to smoke to increase my chance of cancer), drunk driving (I don't need my family wiped out while you show just how well you drive while buzzed), etc. Also, more accidents raise my insurance rates.
Let's vote for common sense.
Kenneth Dawes,
Missoula