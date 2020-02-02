Band together to fight for benefits

I am a mad and upset senior citizen. Across the U.S., there are more of us than other age groups and we are being told how much money the government will allot us, when we are the ones who own the money they are handling and doling out to us each month as they see fit.

We are the ones who wore out our bodies earning the Social Security money. We get the leavings after Medicare gets their chunk and then there is Humana, which gets their chunk for Plan D. We get screwed when it comes to getting medical and prescription help. As senior citizens, we are discriminated against for using coupons for medications; we cannot use them because of Medicare and Humana.

We need to band together and fight for what is ours, and we should be telling these government-owned programs how it will be, not the other way around. After all, we are the ones paying their wages.

They do not know what our individual expenses for each month are, nor do they care. We are all just lumped together in a computer program and told what we will pay them and what we will get.

Wendy Lowman,

White Sulphur Springs

