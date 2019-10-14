This morning I read an article about Barack Obama’s Nobel Peace Prize, how he did not believe he deserved it, how he pledged to accept it and live up to it, but in the end did not. Here are my thoughts about our 44th president, and how his rhetoric did not reach his achievements.
Obama was reluctant to fully take on the establishment of the United States once he was in office. Many say he was naturally inclined to not do so because of his personality. To me, his eloquent speeches exuded a sincere desire for meaningful change. His goals were impeded.
He was constrained by not only a "glass ceiling," a general analogy for gender inequality, but he also had "glass walls" put in place by the societal norms of many generations. Only the floor was and is not glass and is truly available for a black president’s goals. And he only had a very limited time with a Democratic majority in which to work, and had Sen. Mitch McConnell to contend with as well.
Barack Obama has received high marks, but perhaps the "glass box" was the primary obstacle to a higher legacy.
Erwin Curry,
Missoula