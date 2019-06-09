Well, it's finally happened. The last vestige of barbarism has finally been stomped out. Pet owners can no longer declaw their cats in New York.
Yet, surprisingly, the right of men and women everywhere to choose what is best for their families has been largely absent from the debate. Shall the state take away the rights of families to shield themselves from the emotional turmoil and financial distress caused by their frisky felines tearing up their prized possessions? What troubling times we live in, where American families are forced to choose between financial prosperity and their love of cats.
Fortunately, the solution is simple: Instead of declawing their cats after adoption, which is heinous and barbaric, families should instead have the option of having their cats declawed “in utero.” It's safe, it's humane and, as history has shown, barbaric practices become a-OK when performed inside the womb.
Timothy Oman,
Missoula