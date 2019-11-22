William Barr and Mike Pence are coming to Montana supposedly concerned about our meth issue. This is a ridiculous excuse. There are so many major issues in this country, why is Montana a hot spot for these major supporters of a president who is being under impeachment investigation?
Both Barr and Pence have been included in possible wrongdoing with Donald Trump. They need to stay our of Montana and mind really important business like the slaughter of our school children and what is going on with foreign interference in our elections.
Why is it that Mitch McConnell, Pence, Trump and now William Barr have such an interest in Montana?
Montana doesn't need to be part of this corruption going on. We have good people here and if anything needs to be taken care of we have our very smart governor and others to take care of things. We don't need our taxpayers paying for Pence, Barr and Trump Jr. campaigning for a corrupt president.
Kay Gervais,
Corvallis