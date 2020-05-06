Barr was willing to toss Constitution

Barr was willing to toss Constitution

I read the column “Freedom is woven into the fabric of America” by Gary and Joan Carlson (April 28). I liked the title, but then the article lost me in the first sentence by stating that U.S. Attorney General William Barr is worried about “constitutional rights.” The Missoulian has lowered itself to becoming the print edition of Fox News!

The Senate impeachment hearing, or lack thereof, is not ancient history. The Constitution was thrown out the window to protect “the Chosen One.” A trial that doesn’t allow witnesses or evidence is not a trial, merely a cover-up, abetted by Attorney General Barr and the Republicans.

I bet the Carlson’s don’t wear seat belts, considering it government overreach and it’s their “constitutional right” to be stupid.

I heard a good slogan applicable to today’s pandemic: “Live Free AND Die!"

Note to Missoulian editors: Lose these guys.

Tom Horelick,

Libby

