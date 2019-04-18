Not since Paul Manafort struggled to answer the question in a CBS interview, if Donald Trump had said he didn’t have any financial relationships with Russian oligarchs, have we seen such a blatant lie in front of the cameras and the American people.
William Barr's testimony, under oath, to Sen. Jeanne Shaheen's question if he was suggesting that spying occurred on the Trump campaign, was another brazenly obvious, flagrant lie, told to support Trump. You'd think Barr would know better after seeing Manafort's fate.
It begs the question, how do these people so knowingly and willingly sell their souls to Donald J. Trump?
Cindy Hockenberry,
Missoula