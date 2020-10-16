 Skip to main content
Base vote on past, not promises

Base vote on past, not promises

OK, readers, I have a few questions:

1. If coronavirus is blamed for all deaths when in fact only 10,000 people have died from coronavirus alone, perhaps we should blame heart failure, as that is the final death blow! Mask up, wash hands and whatever else makes you feel safe. Reality is that this disease will go through the population just like all other diseases have done.

2. What is the today's price for baby parts? Gross and inhumane, but remember that a few years ago Kamala Harris supported selling baby parts and prosecuted the reporters who gave us the news. That is what Democrats are running on?

3. Check Joe Biden's past for all the racist slurs, women fondling, lies and after 47 years he should have already fixed all the issues he says need fixing today.

Please research candidates' complete past before voting and vote on what they have done, not on their promises. Like sports coaches vote on results, not promises.

Last question, can your grandkids survive by you not voting correctly? Donald Trump promised and fought off a coup attempt for four years. What could he have accomplished without the corruption now exposed?

Ron Albrecht,

Kalispell

 

