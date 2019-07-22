Without intended disregard to this team, the lowest-place Major League Baseball team at this time in the standings is the National League’s Miami Marlins, with 36 wins and 61 losses — a 0.371 PCT. The average attendance to the Marlin home games last year was about 10,000, although in 2005, two years after winning the World Series, it was nearly 23,000 in the same stadium.
Equating today’s economy to attendance, one could assume that the 10,000 number would be lower if two World Series had not been won previously. Similarly, today’s economy had its beginnings with President Obama.
Now let’s assume that the Marlins were to start breaking every accepted baseball rule from now on and were given the 2019 World Series Title. Now this would not be appreciated by most fans; even most Marlin fans would not approve. This is similar to a political party that practices voter suppression, gerrymandering, the use of racial divide with a pinch-hit of foreign assistance to stay in power.
As a "baseball fan," I dislike this scenario. Only deserving teams should win and one must give due credit to past teams. Do you agree?
Erwin Curry,
Missoula