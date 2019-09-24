The Blackfoot Clearwater Stewardship Act has the potential to reinvent our approach towards solving public land issues.
As I snuck my “73% of the state supports BCSA” sign into my apartment complex yard one evening, I begun to comprehend the implications of the statistic: there are roughly 775,000 Montanans with diverse interests, careers and priorities who have come to agreement over a land use proposal that embraced compromise as a means of multi-partisan support.
The BCSA would add 80,000 acres of wilderness to protect headwaters and wildlife habitat. It would leave space for snowmobilers, mountain bikers, hunters and anglers while maintaining space to support a sustainable timber economy. It is not perfect, but it is a cooperation of value — a hefty feat in the sphere of public land management.
The BCSA came to fruition after 14 years of conversations, rough drafts and pushback between wilderness and wildlife advocates, snowmobilers, and timber industry representatives. We should celebrate not only the potential outcomes of the bill, but also the efforts of the process.
The BCSA is proof that regardless of our stories, our human capacity for care is capable of transcending ideological and political boundaries. This notion extends far beyond 80,000 acres.
Amy Katz,
Missoula