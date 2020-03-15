BCSA unites diverse coalition of interests

BCSA unites diverse coalition of interests

{{featured_button_text}}

We currently have a distinct opportunity to bring Montanans together to protect our public lands and outdoor values while supporting our state’s economy.

Last June I was present when U.S. Sen. Jon Tester reintroduced the Blackfoot Clearwater Stewardship Act alongside the Blackfoot River. A Montanan-made bill, the BCSA brings together a diverse coalition of interests to protect the Blackfoot River watershed.

The project behind this bill has three components — timber restoration, recreation and conservation — and has already secured an investment of $48.4 million to the local economy.

The BCSA’s economic benefits do not stop there. It also supports Montana’s outdoor recreation economy, which generates $286 million in state and local tax revenue, by securing mountain biking and snowmobiling access in the proposed Spread Mountain and Otatsy recreation areas. Further, the bill safeguards world-class hunting and fishing destinations in the Bob Marshall, Scapegoat and Mission Mountains wilderness areas by designating 80,000-acres of new wilderness. The recreation and conservation aspects of this bill relate to my way of life as an invested Montana resident.

I encourage all Montanans to support a very worthwhile piece of legislation that protects our resources for future generations. For more information on the Blackfoot Clearwater Stewardship Act, please visit www.blackfootclearwater.org.

Annie Gillespie,

Missoula

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News