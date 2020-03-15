BCSA unites diverse coalition of interests

We currently have a distinct opportunity to bring Montanans together to protect our public lands and outdoor values while supporting our state’s economy.

Last June I was present when U.S. Sen. Jon Tester reintroduced the Blackfoot Clearwater Stewardship Act alongside the Blackfoot River. A Montanan-made bill, the BCSA brings together a diverse coalition of interests to protect the Blackfoot River watershed.

The project behind this bill has three components — timber restoration, recreation and conservation — and has already secured an investment of $48.4 million to the local economy.

The BCSA’s economic benefits do not stop there. It also supports Montana’s outdoor recreation economy, which generates $286 million in state and local tax revenue, by securing mountain biking and snowmobiling access in the proposed Spread Mountain and Otatsy recreation areas. Further, the bill safeguards world-class hunting and fishing destinations in the Bob Marshall, Scapegoat and Mission Mountains wilderness areas by designating 80,000-acres of new wilderness. The recreation and conservation aspects of this bill relate to my way of life as an invested Montana resident.