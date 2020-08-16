BCSA will protect MT lifestyle forever

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Missoula's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

What happens when a group of Montanans that include a rancher, a couple of timber people, some business folks, two outfitters, a forest expert or two, and a couple of folks with PHDs get together? In Seeley Lake. a group matching that description came together about a decade ago. The result was the Blackfoot Clearwater Stewardship Project.

Senator Tester respected the fact that this was 100% driven by Montanans and recognized the long-term benefits to our Montana lifestyle this effort will ensure. In June of 2019, near the Blackfoot river in Bonner, he announced the reintroduction of the Blackfoot Clearwater Stewardship Act (BCSA) to the United States Senate.

In March a statewide survey as part of the Crown of the Continent and Greater Yellowstone Initiative found strong support for the BCSA. By political leanings the count was 71% of Independents, 75% of Republicans and 82% of Democrats voiced support for the BCSA.

If you too want mountain biking, hunting, snowmobiling, fishing and hiking to remain part of our Montana lifestyle forever, encourage each of our elected representatives to join Senator Tester in helping the BCSA become law.

Lee Boman

Missoula

