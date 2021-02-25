Be better neighbor, not a sidewalk rat

Missoula. The state center of tolerance and acceptance. Missoula residents are known for being the kindest, most considerate and utterly accepting people in Montana. Therefore, I cannot comprehend the advertisements on the local radio stations to report your neighbor for not shoveling their sidewalk by 9 a.m.

Yes, icy sidewalks are dangerous, but what type of person are you to rat your neighbor out to the sidewalk police? It will take approximately 15 minutes to make the phone call or fill out the complaint form online provided by the City of Missoula website. Which you will need to set up an account to do. (Add 10 minutes.)

Maybe in a utopian world of acceptance and tolerance, a decent human will knock on their neighbor's door and inquire about the snow removal issue. Or shovel it for them? They may be at their mother's funeral out of state or maybe they are elderly, on a fixed income and have no means or the ability to shovel their sidewalk.

The City of Missoula should be embarrassed to advertise such unfriendly, selfish, intolerant, inconsiderate behavior. Be tolerant, friendly and a better neighbor. City leaders are encouraging you to be a rat. Don't do it.

Kipp Sjostrom,

Malta

